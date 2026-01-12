AN 82-year-old grandmother has undertaken an adrenaline-fuelled zipwire ride in Cornwall to raise money for charity in memory of her granddaughter.
‘Nanny’ Teresa Duguid undertook the challenge to mark her birthday, whizzing down the 490-metre wire at Adrenaline Quarry, near Liskeard.
Teresa launched herself off a 50-metre cliff and reached speeds of up to 40mph as she raised funds for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
The daring feat was inspired by a deeply personal cause; Teresa’s granddaughter, Nikita, passed away from leukaemia at just two-and-a-half years old.
Determined to make a difference for families facing similar situations, Teresa embraced the bold adventure with encouragement from her other granddaughter, Deneka.
Teresa said: “I wanted to do something different to mark my birthday and honour Nikita’s memory. I am getting older so I thought I’d better do something quick! CHSW provides such amazing care and support, I’m proud to help in any way I can.”
Teresa and Deneka visited the Little Harbour children’s hospice at St Austell to present a giant cheque for £546.
Bethany Williams, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Teresa and her granddaughter at Little Harbour and hear about Teresa’s incredible adventure on the zipwire. It is really special to hear from and meet the people who do such amazing fundraising for us.”
CHSW offers care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families. The charity has two other hospices apart from Little Harbour, these being Little Bridge House in Barnstaple and Charlton Farm in Somerset.
Little Harbour provides care and support to youngsters and their families from across Cornwall and Plymouth, currently helping 110 families.
The charity was first registered with the Charity Commission in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. It is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives.
