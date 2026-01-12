A BAKERY company and a coffee business both started in Cornwall has formed a new partnership.
Cornish Bakery, first launched in Mevagissey, is linking up with Origin Coffee, which began in Porthleven more than 20 years ago.
Cornish Bakery is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing high-end bakeries, with 73 locations across the country and several more in the pipeline for this year. Meanwhile, Origin Coffee has become one of Europe's leading speciality coffee roasters and has eight coffee shop locations around the UK.
The bakery company has an ongoing commitment to keeping investment in Cornwall wherever possible, through its use of craftspeople, suppliers and other creative talent.
The company last year announced an expanded partnership with Cornwall-based St Ewe Eggs which now supply all the bakeries. Its Cornish pasties are handmade and crimped in the county and Rio Nuevo, an ethical chocolate company based in Cornwall, is one of its many key suppliers.
The business supports Cornwall-based artisan makers and designers for interior design. Many of its bakeries feature original artwork by Cornwall-based artists, handwoven lampshades from Cornwall-based basket maker Lin Lovekin and handcrafted lighting by Tom Raffield and Studio Haran.
Now, the bakery’s outlets will serve Origin’s sustainably-sourced, specialty coffee.
Cornish Bakery founder Steve Grocutt said: “This is a celebration of Cornish quality, provenance and storytelling from our mother brand Cornwall who keeps on giving. Working with Origin, a business that shares our values and commitment to quality, allows us to deliver a high-quality coffee experience for the millions who visit our bakeries each year.”
Origin Coffee founder Tom Sobey said: “We are thrilled to be working with Cornish Bakery, which feels like a celebration of where we come from and what we stand for. It’s incredibly special to see two Cornish-born brands supporting each other while bringing exceptional coffee to customers across the UK.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.