In a further move, the joint chairs were instructed to urgently organise a meeting with local MPs — Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall), Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View), Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) and Ben Maguire (North Cornwall) — along with council leaders and senior officers from both Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, to explore what support central government could offer to reduce costs. The committee said the aim was to avoid toll or fee increases and to work towards the long-term abolition of tolls for the benefit of residents and the local economy.