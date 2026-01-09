REUSE shops across Cornwall are celebrating a major environmental milestone after preventing hundreds of tonnes of household items from ending up as waste.
Kernow Reuse has now reused and diverted more than 500 tonnes of material, saving over 37,000 items from the waste stream in just over a year. The scheme operates from household waste recycling centres and allows residents to buy good-quality second-hand items at low cost, while reducing the amount sent to landfill.
The project is run by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK in partnership with Cornwall Council. With demand growing, SUEZ has confirmed plans to continue expanding the number of reuse shops across the county, giving more communities the chance to support the circular economy and cut waste.
Rebecca Parry, reuse manager for SUEZ, said the success of the shops showed how quickly attitudes to reuse are changing. She said: “In just over a year, Kernow Reuse shops are creating new opportunities for reuse, supporting the circular economy and helping residents save money and reduce waste. Their success highlights strong public support and shows how reuse can deliver environmental, social and economic benefits locally.”
Craig Mouatt, regional manager for SUEZ, said the scheme was about more than recycling. “Our mission is to inspire people to think differently about how they consume and reuse resources,” he said. “It reflects our shared commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and giving valuable items a second life.”
Kernow Reuse shops are currently operating at recycling centres in Helston, St Erth, Bude, St Austell, Truro, Falmouth, United Downs and Launceston. Further shops are planned to open in 2026 as part of wider efforts to reduce waste and promote reuse across Cornwall.
SUEZ has provided water and waste services worldwide for more than 160 years and continues to focus on low-carbon, sustainable solutions.
