THE Lost Gardens of Heligan will open a new roller skate rink with a retrofuturist, neon-tinged vision of its iconic Jungle garden on Friday, January 16.
The undercover rink, known as Neon Jungle, will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until March 29, with midweek opening during February half-term. It will also be available for educational visits and as part of event-hire packages.
The design of the rink has been inspired by the restoration of the Lost Gardens and will evoke feelings of lostness and the spirit of adventure. Skaters will be accompanied by an expertly curated playlist of retro hits and future classics.
Continuing the retro theme, the rink will have its own pop-up café serving crumpets with a variety of sweet and savoury toppings as well as a selection of warming winter drinks. The Heligan Kitchen restaurant will be extending its opening hours until 6.30pm at weekends, offering winter favourites and a family friendly menu.
David Harland, chief executive of The Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “Neon Jungle is a hugely exciting development for Heligan and one we can’t wait to open to our visitors. It is a brilliant way to get active and have fun in the new year and will reinterpret the unique story of Heligan in a beautiful and striking fluorescent setting.”
Neon Jungle is the beginning of a year of activities and events at Heligan designed to promote wellbeing, wild connections and the rediscovery of lost games and activities.
The immersive light installation Submergence, one of the highlights of the recent Night Garden event, will have an extended residency at Heligan until February 1, with later opening available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to enable visitors to enjoy it in darkness.
Also starting soon is Cornwall’s newest parkrun, a weekly 5-kilometre walk, jog and run taking place at Heligan on Saturday mornings.
Then in February half-term, Heligan’s Home Farm will invite visitors behind the scenes for a series of exciting and immersive animal experiences.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.