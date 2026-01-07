THE region’s police and crime commissioner has welcomed a number of “potentially life-saving” proposals announced in the government’s new Road Safety Strategy.
The strategy includes plans for a lowered drink-drive limit, regular eye tests for drivers over 70 and the introduction of endorsements for seatbelt offences.
It also proposes a minimum learning period of up to six months for new drivers.
Commissioner Alison Hernandez is also chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, who have lobbied the government for these changes and more through its ‘Road To Zero’ plan.
In 2024, 55 people were killed and a further 622 were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads. Over the past three years, Devon and Cornwall has seen yearly decreases in the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “Overall I welcome today’s strategy from the government. Road safety has been overlooked for many years now so it’s encouraging to see it back in the spotlight with several potentially life-saving proposals.
“Last year over 1,600 people died on Great Britain’s roads. This isn’t just a number, these are real people killed in tragic and traumatic circumstances, leaving families torn apart. If this number of people were killed in any other way in the UK, there would be a national outcry – and rightly so.
“Everywhere I go in Devon and Cornwall, road safety is mentioned by residents and communities as a concern, which is why it has always been a priority for me – and why all our partners within Vision Zero South West have been working so hard to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.
“Our collective work has always been grounded in the Safe System approach and has always looked to prioritise the most vulnerable road users – particularly motorcyclists, young drivers and older drivers – all of whom overrepresented in collisions here in Devon and Cornwall.
“The introduction of eyesight and general health tests for older motorists would be a vital step in protecting road users. Health deterioration is an inevitable part of ageing and can have a huge impact on driving ability and consequently the safety of all road users. Devon and Cornwall has an increasing ageing population and has also seen a rise in the number of collisions involving older drivers, so this is a firm priority for our road safety partnership.
“I also welcome the proposals for mandatory vehicle safety technologies such as autonomous braking and lane-keeping assistance which would help us keep pace with Europe. The Safe System approach is underpinned by the fact that human beings will make mistakes, so the adoption of technology to mitigate those mistakes is an obvious and important step towards preventing harm.
“Similarly, immediate suspensions for those suspected of drink and drug driving offences is a no-brainer for me. Impaired drivers cause so much harm on our roads and should not be allowed to pose a continued threat while under investigation simply due to a legislative loophole.”
