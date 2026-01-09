A VALUED venue which plays a part in community life in the Clay Country in Cornwall has been hit by damage caused by Storm Goretti.
The Lanjeth Nursery and Water Gardens at Lanjeth, near St Austell, had to stay closed on Friday (January 9) following the severe weather.
A spokesperson said on Friday: “We will be closed today due to extensive damage. It’s really disappointing, especially as we have just renovated our two large greenhouses and are now back to square one.”
The attraction features 13.5 acres of woodlands, wetlands and ponds in a once-industrial valley, and engages with local people across the area.
It offers a cafe, accessible nature-based learning and wellbeing, and plant sales and growing advice on site.
