Speaking in the debate, the MP pointed out that people in rural areas like North Cornwall spend on average around £800 more per year on fuel than those in urban areas, due to long distances, poor public transport availability, and higher prices at the pump. Maguire also stated that around 75 per cent of journeys in rural areas are made by car, and that fuel in Cornwall can cost up to 10 to 15 per cent more than elsewhere, piling extra pressure on households already struggling with the cost of living.