A CORNISH family has expressed their pride after the government confirmed it will be running a consultation on widening sentencing laws for hit and run offences.
Back in 2019, husband and father Ryan Saltern lost his life when he was hit by a car while walking back from St Teath Carnival.
The driver responsible failed to stop at the scene, did not call the emergency services following the collision.
Later in court, the driver plead guilty to failing to stop and report the accident. They were given a four-month suspended sentence, a fine and a 12-month driving ban — a result that Ryan’s family didn’t agree with.
Following the hit and run incident Ryan’s family, led by sister Leanne, set up Ryan’s Law in the hope that the definition of dangerous driving could be widened.
The campaign hopes to change the law, so that drivers that do not stop at the scene of a collision face charges for death by dangerous driving. The petition, which received more than 167,000 signatures argued that ‘the law should require this and aim to reduce the number of hit and runs and roadside deaths.’
Now, after five years of campaigning, the government has announced that it will host a consultation on widening sentencing laws for hit and run offences.
Reacting to the news, Mark and Helen Saltern, parents of Ryan and campaigners for Ryan's Law, said: "We are incredibly proud that Ryan’s Law is now being taken forward, and that the government is holding this very important consultation. This is a win for every family who has suffered the heartbreak of losing a loved one as a result of dangerous driving, and then watching the person responsible walk away.
"We want to thank everyone who has supported the campaign, written to their MPs, signed petitions and stood alongside us. But the fight is not quite over, we urge everyone to take part in this consultation, which is our best chance to make sure no more families have to go through what we did."
Speaking to the Post, Mark Saltern added: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re really delighted that it’s actually come forward. We’ve been campaigning for over five years now, so it’s a real positive as far as we’re concerned.
“It’s a big job getting to where we have so it’s such a huge relief to finally see this happen.”
Mark also thanked his local MP, Ben Maguire, who he said has stood by their side over the last 18 months.
Commenting, the North Cornwall MP said: "This announcement is a really important step forward. Drivers who flee the scene of a hit-and-run have faced penalties that do not reflect the devastation they cause families like the Salterns."
"Ryan's family have shown remarkable strength and determination throughout this inspirational campaign, and I am very proud to have stood by them since my election and demanded change in Parliament. This consultation is a very welcome first step, and shows that Ministers are finally listening.
"I have received emails from all over the country where people have experienced similarly tragic situations to the Salterns where justice has not been served. It is important we now spread the word far and wide to ensure as many people as possible respond to this consultation."
Lillian Greenwood, the minister for the future of roads, also commented:
“Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and for too long, nothing has been done. Today that changes, with our ambitious plan to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads by 65 per cent by 2035.
“We are consulting on measures that will save thousands of lives, make us safer and reduce the strain on our NHS.”
Noah Law, the Member of Parliament for St Austell and Newquay, added: “I am so happy for Mark, Helen and Leanne Saltern that the government has listened to their experience and that, through Ryan’s memory and their own personal strengths, they have successfully pushed our Government to include their recommendations in the new Road Safety Strategy.
“I am proud to have played my part in supporting my constituents in this campaign and remembering those who lost their lives on Cornish roads. Every road death is a tragedy, and this Labour government will make roads safer by taking tougher action on drink and drug driving, hit-and-run drivers, illegal number plates, and minimum learning periods for learner drivers.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.