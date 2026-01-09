A NUMBER of schools in Cornwall will remain closed today, with many delaying their opening to give students time to get in after a stormy night.
Cornwall Council has advised that if people can work from home on Friday morning, they should do so, and avoid and non-essential travel. A spokesperson added: “Conditions remain dangerous. Parents and carers are advised to check whether their school or education setting is open before leaving home.”
Bodriggy Academy will remain closed today (Friday) due to no power.
Mylor Bridge CP School reports it will stay closed due to a fallen tree and no power, while Penryn College is closed with to limited power and no bus transport.
A number of other schools across the region will be delaying their opening to allow students time to get in as Storm Goretti has caused a number of road closures thanks to fallen trees.
Full list below:
Beacon Academy - opening at 10am
Bishop Bronescombe - opening at 10am
Bosvena School - opening at 10:15am
Breage School - opening at 10am
Bugle School - opening at 10am
Camborne Science International Academy - opening at 10am
Cardrew Court School - opening at 10am
Chacewater School - opening at 10:30am
Charlestown Primary School - opening at 10am
Constantine Primary School - opening at 10am
Coverack School - opening at 10am
Doubletrees School - opening at 10:30am
Falmouth Primary Academy - opening at 10am
Falmouth School - opening at 11am
Foxhole Learning Academy - opening at 10am
Grade Ruan School - opening at 10am
Grampound Road School - opening at 10am
Grampound with Creed - opening at 10am
Kea C P School - opening at 10:30am
Illogan School - opening at 10am
King Charles CoE Primary School - opening at 10am
Leedstown CP School - opening at 10am
Liskeard Hillfort Primary School - opening at 10:30am
Luxulyan School - opening at 10am
Mabe Primary School - opening at 10am
Madron Daniel - opening at 10:30am
Manaccan School - opening at 10am
Mawgan-in-Pydar - opening at 10am
Mounts Bay School - opening at 10:30am
Mousehole Primary - opening at 10:30am
Nancealverne and Cury Schools - opening at 10:30am
Nansledan School - opening at 10am
Nansloe School - opening at 10am
Newlyn School - opening at 10am
Parc Eglos School - opening at 10am
Pencalenick School - opening at 10am
Penponds Primary School - opening at 10am
Penryn Academy - opening at 10am
Pensans community primary - opening at 10am
Perranporth School - opening at 10am
Polwhele House School - opening at 11am
Pool Academy - opening at 10am
Redruth School - opening 10.15am
Richard Lander School - opening at 10:30am
Rosemellin Primary School - opening at 10am
Sandy Hill Academy - opening at 10am
Summercourt Primary - opening at 10am
Sky Primary and Eden Project Nursery - opening at 10am
St Agnes Academy - opening at 10am
St Columb Major Academy - opening at 10am
St Columb Minor Academy - opening at 10am
St Day and Carharrack School - opening at 9:30am
St Erme with Trispen - opening at 10am
St Francis CoE Primary School - opening at 10am
St Just Primary School - opening at 10am
St Keverne School - opening at 10am
St Kew Academy - opening at 10am
St Levan Primary School - opening at 10am
St Mawes School - opening at 10:30am
St Mary’s CofE - opening at 10:30am
St Meriadoc Infants - opening at 10am
St Meriadoc Juniors - opening at 10am
St Merryn School - opening at 10am
St Newlyn East Learning Academy - opening at 10am
The Bishops’ CoE Learning Academy - opening at 10am
Trenance Learning Academy - opening at 10am
Trevisker Primary School - opening at 10am
Trewirgie Infants - opening at 10am
Trewirgie Junior School - opening at 10am
Troon School - opening at 10am
Upton Cross Academy - opening at 10am
Weeth School - opening at 10am
Wendron CofE Primary School - opening at 10am
Whitemoor Acadmy - opening at 10am
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.