A NUMBER of schools in Cornwall will remain closed today, with many delaying their opening to give students time to get in after a stormy night.

Cornwall Council has advised that if people can work from home on Friday morning, they should do so, and avoid and non-essential travel. A spokesperson added: “Conditions remain dangerous. Parents and carers are advised to check whether their school or education setting is open before leaving home.”

Bodriggy Academy will remain closed today (Friday) due to no power.

Mylor Bridge CP School reports it will stay closed due to a fallen tree and no power, while Penryn College is closed with to limited power and no bus transport.

A number of other schools across the region will be delaying their opening to allow students time to get in as Storm Goretti has caused a number of road closures thanks to fallen trees.

Full list below:

Beacon Academy - opening at 10am

Bishop Bronescombe - opening at 10am

Bosvena School - opening at 10:15am

Breage School - opening at 10am

Bugle School - opening at 10am

Camborne Science International Academy - opening at 10am

Cardrew Court School - opening at 10am

Chacewater School - opening at 10:30am

Charlestown Primary School - opening at 10am

Constantine Primary School - opening at 10am

Coverack School - opening at 10am

Doubletrees School - opening at 10:30am

Falmouth Primary Academy - opening at 10am

Falmouth School - opening at 11am

Foxhole Learning Academy - opening at 10am

Grade Ruan School - opening at 10am

Grampound Road School - opening at 10am

Grampound with Creed - opening at 10am

Kea C P School - opening at 10:30am

Illogan School - opening at 10am

King Charles CoE Primary School - opening at 10am

Leedstown CP School - opening at 10am

Liskeard Hillfort Primary School - opening at 10:30am

Luxulyan School - opening at 10am

Mabe Primary School - opening at 10am

Madron Daniel - opening at 10:30am

Manaccan School - opening at 10am

Mawgan-in-Pydar - opening at 10am

Mounts Bay School - opening at 10:30am

Mousehole Primary - opening at 10:30am

Nancealverne and Cury Schools - opening at 10:30am

Nansledan School - opening at 10am

Nansloe School - opening at 10am

Newlyn School - opening at 10am

Parc Eglos School - opening at 10am

Pencalenick School - opening at 10am

Penponds Primary School - opening at 10am

Penryn Academy - opening at 10am

Pensans community primary - opening at 10am

Perranporth School - opening at 10am

Polwhele House School - opening at 11am

Pool Academy - opening at 10am

Redruth School - opening 10.15am

Richard Lander School - opening at 10:30am

Rosemellin Primary School - opening at 10am

Sandy Hill Academy - opening at 10am

Summercourt Primary - opening at 10am

Sky Primary and Eden Project Nursery - opening at 10am

St Agnes Academy - opening at 10am

St Columb Major Academy - opening at 10am

St Columb Minor Academy - opening at 10am

St Day and Carharrack School - opening at 9:30am

St Erme with Trispen - opening at 10am

St Francis CoE Primary School - opening at 10am

St Just Primary School - opening at 10am

St Keverne School - opening at 10am

St Kew Academy - opening at 10am

St Levan Primary School - opening at 10am

St Mawes School - opening at 10:30am

St Mary’s CofE - opening at 10:30am

St Meriadoc Infants - opening at 10am

St Meriadoc Juniors - opening at 10am

St Merryn School - opening at 10am

St Newlyn East Learning Academy - opening at 10am

The Bishops’ CoE Learning Academy - opening at 10am

Trenance Learning Academy - opening at 10am

Trevisker Primary School - opening at 10am

Trewirgie Infants - opening at 10am

Trewirgie Junior School - opening at 10am

Troon School - opening at 10am

Upton Cross Academy - opening at 10am

Weeth School - opening at 10am

Wendron CofE Primary School - opening at 10am

Whitemoor Acadmy - opening at 10am