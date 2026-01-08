Even though the red weather warning is set to expire at 11pm on Thursday, January 8, there will continue to be strong winds overnight.
A yellow weather warning will be in place until 8am, with the Met Office indicating that the winds will ease through the night and into the early hours of the morning.
Weather Forecast
Damaging winds in Isles of Scilly and west Cornwall overnight.
This Evening and Tonight: Storm Goretti will bring a period of violent winds and damaging gusts this evening across the Isles of Scilly and western Cornwall. Winds perhaps gusting 90-100mph. Wet and windy elsewhere too with gales possible and perhaps some snow in places. Minimum temperature 0 °C.
Friday: Showery rain, sleet and hill snow, associated with Storm Goretti, gradually easing for many. Skies brightening in the west with showers, these perhaps wintry over the Moors. Remaining windy. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Mostly dry and bright on Saturday with a few showers. Turning wet on Sunday with heavy rain later and becoming windy. Heavy showers on Monday and becoming much milder.
Shipping Forecast
Covering the 24 hour period of 6pm on Thursday, January 8 and 6pm on Friday, January 9.
Plymouth: Southwesterly gale force 8 increasing violent storm force 11 imminent, veering westerly and increasing hurricane force 12 soon
Wind: Cyclonic storm 10 to hurricane force 12 becoming northwest 6 to gale 8.
Sea state: High or very high becoming rough or very rough.
Sole: Northwesterly hurricane force 12 decreasing severe gale force 9 imminent
Wind: Northwest gale 8 to storm 10 decreasing 6 to gale 8.
Sea state: Very high at first in east, otherwise very rough or high.
Lundy: Easterly severe gale force 9 imminent, backing northwesterly and increasing hurricane force 12 soon
Wind: Cyclonic storm 10 to hurricane force 12 becoming northwest gale 8 to storm 10, then decreasing 6 to gale 8.
Sea state: Very rough or high, but becoming rough in north.
