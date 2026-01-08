According to the team, credible reports indicate gusts exceeding 123mph in the Padstow area, with widespread winds of 90 to 108mph across much of West Cornwall. One of the group’s own weather stations recorded a violent 93mph gust before sustaining damage itself.
“These figures firmly place this storm in the damaging and destructive category,” the team said.
The impacts on the ground are already severe. Numerous trees have been brought down, several blocking roads, while power lines have collapsed onto highways, creating major hazards for motorists and emergency services. Already more than 45,000 properties were left without power, affecting around 85 areas across Cornwall.
Authorities and weather observers are urging the public to avoid all non-essential travel, particularly overnight, as fallen debris, live power lines, flooding and ongoing strong gusts continue to pose serious risks, especially in darkness.
The Kernow Weather Team also confirmed it may issue fewer updates in the next 24 hours, after suffering damage to its own equipment and infrastructure during the storm.
“Safety always comes first,” the team said, thanking residents for the flood of reports, photographs and messages that helped build a clearer picture of conditions across Cornwall.
Residents are being urged to stay indoors where possible, check on vulnerable neighbours, and avoid exposed areas and the coastline, as conditions remain hazardous in the aftermath of one of the most extreme wind events the region has seen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.