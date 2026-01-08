A VACANCY has arisen on Liskeard Town Council following the resignation of Councillor Tracy Adams.
The seat, in the Central Ward, offers residents a chance to have a say in who represents them.
If at least ten registered electors from the ward submit a written request, either by hand or post, to the Proper Officer at Cornwall Council Electoral Services at County Hall in Truro by January 29, a by-election will be held to fill the vacancy.
Should an election be called, it will take place no later than April 2.
If no valid request is received by the deadline, the vacancy will instead be filled through co-option, allowing the council to appoint a representative directly.
Residents are being encouraged to act quickly if they want an election.
