A MAN has been found dead inside a hotel in St Austell after police were called to a welfare concern, triggering an emergency response in the middle of the afternoon.
Officers were notified at around 2.35pm on Monday (January 12), following reports of concern for the wellbeing of a man staying at a Travelodge.
Emergency services attended the scene, where the body of a man in his 60s was located.
Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will now be prepared for the coroner, who will carry out further enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
The man’s next of kin have been informed.
