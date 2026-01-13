A MAN has been found dead inside a hotel in St Austell after police were called to a welfare concern, triggering an emergency response in the middle of the afternoon.

Officers were notified at around 2.35pm on Monday (January 12), following reports of concern for the wellbeing of a man staying at a Travelodge.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the body of a man in his 60s was located.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will now be prepared for the coroner, who will carry out further enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.