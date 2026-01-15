POLICE have confirmed a man has died after falling from a flyover and onto the A38 in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called at 2.35pm on Wednesday (January 14), following concerns for the welfare of a man at Manadon Roundabout. Officers and ambulance crews attended and found the man seriously injured on the A38 beneath the flyover.
Sadly, the man, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“The A38 was closed in both directions while emergency services managed the scene, before being fully reopened at around 4.20pm.”
