PART of the A38 in Plymouth remains closed this evening after a person sustained serious injuries in a fall from a bridge, bringing traffic across the city to a standstill.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Manadon Roundabout shortly after 2.30pm.
The person is understood to have fallen from the Manadon flyover and was found seriously injured on the A38 below.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 2.35pm today, January 14, following concern for the welfare of a person at Manadon Roundabout in Plymouth.
"The person had fallen from Manadon flyover and was located seriously injured on the A38.
"The ambulance service is also on scene."
An update issued by Plymouth City Council after 4pm confirmed the westbound A38 is closed between Marsh Mills and Manadon, warning motorists of “severe delays on all approaching roads”.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area where possible, with congestion reported on surrounding routes as traffic is diverted.
Emergency services remain at the scene while the incident is dealt with, and road users are advised to plan alternative routes and expect delays throughout the evening.
