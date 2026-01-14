A 37-year-old man who stole charity tins from a bowling alley has received a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and is to follow strict curfew conditions as ordered by the court.
James Mankee, of Timber Close, St Austell, was linked to the crime after police identified DNA left behind during his seven-minute break in to Ozzell Bowl on February 4, 2024.
He must now comply with curfew conditions and a rehabilitation programme after being issued with the suspended sentence and a three-month curfew order. Breaking any of these conditions will result in jail time.
PS Martin Easter, who supported the investigation, said: “Crimes like this can break the trust we have across our communities.
“However, this has been a positive result and thankfully, the behaviour shown by Mankee is in the minority."
PS Easter added: “Our officers will continue to take all reports of crime seriously, taking robust action against those who cause harm in St Austell.
“Please keep reporting. With your information we can put more offenders before the courts and secure more sentences to prevent future offending.”
Mankee appeared at Truro Crown Court on January 9, where he pleaded guilty to burglary.
On the day, the court heard how Mankee gained entry to the premises during the early hours of the morning, stealing charity collection tins containing approximately £75.
This work forms part of St Austell neighbourhood team’s approach to tackling prolific offenders. In addition to investigations into crime, officers carry out high-visibility patrols and targeted operations to tackle community concerns and identify offenders.
A vital part of the police’s response to community concerns around ASB and crime rely on the public reporting what they see.
To report to the police, call 101 or complete the form on the Devon and Cornwall Police website at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
