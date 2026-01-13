THE traditional pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, is being performed by the St Blazey Amateur Operatic Society at the Keay Theatre in St Austell from this weekend.
Performances are being staged from this Saturday (January 17) until when the run concludes on January 24.
The show marks a special milestone for St Blazey AOB as this year’s production is the 75th pantomime the group has produced.
A spokesperson from St Blazey AOB said: “We can’t wait to bring to you our 75th pantomime “Sleeping Beauty”. With toe-tapping tunes, dynamic dancing, plenty of audience participation and guaranteed belly laughs there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
Just like last year’s ‘Dick Whittington’ pantomime, the show is directed by Steph Housman, who has worked closely with choreographer Nicki Murphy and musical director Nigel Read.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-blazey-aos
