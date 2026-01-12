THE St Austell Choral Society is inviting members of the public to join them for an Open Rehearsal of John Rutter's Requiem at Mount Charles Methodist Church this Friday (January 16).
Keen singers are being invited to join the rehearsal for a first look at John Rutter’s Requiem, while participants will sing a selection of English part songs during the second half of the evening.
The rehearsal marks the first step towards preparing for the society’s May concert. Last year’s event saw members perform Handel’s much loved ‘Messiah’ (Parts 2 and 3) at St John’s Methodist Church.
The society are especially keen to recruit more tenors and basses, but all voices are welcome to the rehearsal. Refreshments and registration from 7pm, with the rehearsal starting at 7.30pm.
The St Austell Choral Society has been performing a wide repertoire of choral music to central Cornwall for over 100 years.
For more information on the group, visit: www.staustellchoralsociety.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.