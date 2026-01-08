ONE the UK’s best kept musical secrets, Nick Harper, will be performing at Calstock Arts on Friday, May 15.
Nick’s childhood saw him grow up surrounded by the musical prowess of some of the 60’s most revered songwriters and musicians, not to mention being the son of Roy Harper.
Nick, who has spent 20 years of crafting songs and touring the land, has spawned into a truly one-off, original guitarist and songwriter.
Following a prolific creative chapter that has seen three studio releases since 2020, Nick returns to the setting of his father’s living room in a small flat in Kilburn, London in the mid 1960s.
The flat was an after hours hang-out for the legends who played at the height of the acoustic explosion in swinging sixties London.
People like Bert Jansch, Davy Graham, John Renbourn, Paul Simon, Marc Bolan, Sandy Denny and others dropped in, jam and try new tunes. But, all along, there was someone else there, a toddler, part of the family, inhaling the music and absorbing the vibe; Roy’s young son, Nick.
Many moons later, Nick invited these acoustic legends back into the room and toured this unique story to receptions across the UK and Ireland.
Wary to not just entertain as a tribute, the craftsmanship and care of the repertoire Nick was handling was beyond tribute, applying his own twists and deft performance swagger.
During a week-long residency at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, ‘58 Fordwych Rd’ was recorded, capturing Nick at the height of performance prowess.
Fast forward to 2025 and Nick found himself alongside Roy headlining at the Glastonbury Festival and providing sideman duties at a trilogy of farewell concert hall shows.
The recording and show sees Nick delve into the deluge of songs he heard directly from the greats when growing up. Within, he plays tribute to the time, the place and to the music that became the centre of everything for him and the rest of this ‘family’.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/15-may-nick-harper/
