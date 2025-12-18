Nans – valley, kersys – place of reeds
Nanskersys yw treveglos vyghan ha teg dhe’n entrans a Dhowr Pennrynn. Y hyllir hy drehedhes yn kowbal trethysi dhyworth Aberfala po yn unn gerdhes dhyworth Lannwythek – ha kerdh bryntin yw gans gwelyow splann! – po dre vownderyow ynn.
An hanow kernewek a veu kovadhys y’n vledhen 1590. Termyn berr kyns henna Myghtern Henry VIII a vynna drehevel kastel yn ogas war Benn Trevusys, kepar ha Kastellys Penndinas ha Lannvowsedh, mes ny veu an tressa kastel drehevys awos fowt a vona.
Nyns yw sowsnek an hanow sowsnek, yn gwiryonedh. Y’n seytekves kansbledhen y feu bagas bras a ynjynoryon dhyworth Vlissingen y’n Iseldiryow arvethys gans an teylu Trevusys rag drehevel kayow ha fosow y’n tyller ma, hag i a dhrehevis chiow rag aga honan dhe driga ynna ynwedh. Devedhyans hanow Flushing yn Evrek Nowydh yw an kethsam – oll a-dro an bys yma henwyn tyller a veu chanjys gans an Sowson may hallens aga leverya yn es!
Flushing is a small, pretty village at the entrance to the Penryn River. You can get to it by passenger ferry from Falmouth or on foot from Mylor – and it’s a fabulous walk with wonderful views – or via narrow lanes.
The Cornish name was recorded in 1590. A short time before that, Henry VIII wanted to build a castle nearby on Trefusis Point, like Pendennis and St Mawes Castles, but the third castle was not built due to lack of funds.
The English name is not English, in fact. In the 17th century ,a large group of engineers from Vlissingen in the Netherlands was employed by the Trefusis family to construct quays and walls in this place, and they built houses for themselves to live in as well.
The origin of the name Flushing in New York is the same – all around the world there are place names that were changed by the English so they could pronounce them easily!
Supplied by An Rosweyth. www.speakcornish.com
