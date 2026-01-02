VISITORS are being invited to come along to an evening immersed in the lives of women living and working in Cornwall in its mining heyday.
The 90 minute All Good Maidens event will take place at Blisland Village Hall near Bodmin on Friday, March 6.
The evening is a mixture of self-composed songs based on the true-life stories in Cornwall’s Georgian and Victorian mining time.
All Good Maidens is a homage to the women of Cornwall’s industrial golden age, weaving tales of working women, alongside tastes of the food and drink they would have lived on, images, artefacts and true stories told by Hetty the Bal Maiden.
The show brings the past to life in an original and thoroughly enjoyable relaxed atmosphere and takes the audience on a journey into Cornwall's rich heritage. The music is folk based, with violin, guitar and voices.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-rbdxkg&target=&iframe=true
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.