SOUNDS of merriment and good tidings reverberated around Bodmin on the twelfth night after Christmas as the town’s unique historic tradition marked its 402nd successive edition.
The Bodmin Wassail, which has been held each year since 1624 sees selected townfolk visit a range of private premises and public houses to perform songs while raising money for charity.
It is an unbroken tradition with town records stretching back 402 years, with even two world wars and the coronavirus gathering restrictions of 2020 and 2021 not preventing the wassail from taking place - albeit in a different manner.
The tradition is believed to have begun in 1624 when the then-town clerk, a Nicholas Sprey, decreed a sum of money for the continuation of the wassail. It is believed that at the time, he did this because the mayor of the day owned several properties and wanted to bring Christmas cheer to the residents of his town.
Bodmin Town Council’s Shire House Suite was the location for the start of a lengthy day of wassailing, where, keeping in tradition, the wassailers were greeted with an audience with the town’s mayoral party.
Dressed in full robes and regalia, Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin was joined by Cllr Mike Barbery, the deputy mayor in addition to Amanda Bright, the town clerk, the town crier and mace bearers.
As well as the traditional soiree and performance for the mayoral party, councillors and officers, the wassail were joined by members of Bodmin Age Concern.
At the event, the wassail performed their songs while all in attendance were treated to a buffet spread and plenty of hot drinks to bring the warmth on an otherwise cold day.
It was at this gathering that the Bodmin Wassail revealed which local good cause would be the beneficiaries of their fundraising at the event - with it being none other than the Bodmin Age Concern themselves.
After the performance had finished and merriment was had, the wassail began their tour of the town, raising £888 for Bodmin Age Concern, the proceeds of which will go towards their plans to open a shop in the town centre to further boost the group’s fundraising efforts.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail said: “A huge thank you to the kind people of Bodmin! For a quiet icy Tuesday we managed to raise £888 which will be going to Bodmin Age Concern.
“Also, a special thanks to Bodmin Town Council for their continued support and starting the day off on such high note. Thank you all so, so much, Wassail!”
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council added: “The mayor was joined by the deputy mayor, town clerk, mace bearers and town crier, along with other members and officers of Bodmin Town Council, as is the tradition on Twelfth Night when Wassailers make their first visit of the day to the council’s offices.
“The mayor would like to thank Bodmin’s Wassailers for their continued support to local charities within our town each year, and wishes everyone a very Happy New Year!”
