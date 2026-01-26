FIRE CREWS from three stations found themselves battling a blaze at a garage near Bodmin.
Bodmin Community Fire Station were joined by colleagues from St Dennis and Lostwithiel to tackle the blaze at a large garage in Lanivet on January 23.
It was successfully extinguished with the efforts hailed by one of the teams as being a success.
A spokesperson for St Dennis Community Fire Station said: “We were called along with Bodmin Community Fire Station and Lostwithiel Community Fire Station to a large garage fire in Lanivet.
“Upon arrival our crews tackled the fire from the roadside whilst crews from Bodmin and lostwithiel wore BA (breathing apparatus) and tackled from the opposite side.
“Good progress was made by all to extinguish the fire.”
