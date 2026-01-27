A WOMAN and her three dogs were rescued by firefighters in Lostwithiel after her car became stuck in deep flood water.
Fire crews from St Austell used their inflatable dingy to reach the stranded occupants in Coulson Park, which has felt the full wrath of Storm Chandra.
Fire engines and water trucks attended the scene, along with a number of police officers who have closed the road until further notice.
As a reminder to drivers, a spokesperson for Cornwall and Fire Rescue Service warned: “Many roads are covered in surface water and some roads are flooded.
“Vehicles can be swept away in as little as 30cm (12 inches) of flood water or badly damaged depending on what lies beneath the flood waters.”
The service is advising that drivers plan journeys in advance and allow for extra time. They also advise drivers avoid ploughing through flood water and seek alternative routes.
