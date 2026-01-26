STORM Ingrid has caused significant damage at a beach near St Austell.
The named storm blew in on Friday, January 23, and created wild seas in St Austell Bay.
The sea wall and ramp down to the beach at Porthpean took a pounding from the waves and will need substantial repairs.
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, reported the damage on Saturday and met with Cormac staff at the beach on the same day.
After the meeting, Cllr Mustoe posted online: “Absolute devastation at Porthpean Beach. The ramp has been destroyed at the bottom end and the adjacent sea wall damaged and undercut in several places. Also, there must have been tonnes of sand displaced.
“This is going to need a significant amount of work to put right. Thanks to the Cormac team who have met with me and shown me some of the damage today.
“The beach is still accessible on foot from the coast path and up the steps to the beach cafe etc. I have also reported damage to South West Water’s infrastructure and the cafe.”
On Monday morning, Cllr Mustoe said: “While pedestrian access to the beach is still open, not having the ramp is a major issue for Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre and Porthpean Sailing Club, both of whom rely on it for access.
“I have raised this with senior management at Cornwall Council in order to make them aware of the severity of the issue and ask that repairs are carried out as soon as is safely possible.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Mustoe has praised the “heroic efforts” in the face of Storm Ingrid of Cormac workers and contractors who safely brought down a tree in Valley Road, Mevagissey, that was in danger of toppling.
“If this had come down, it could have caused serious damage,” he said.
