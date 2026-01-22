A FORMER landfill site could get a new lease of life if a pre-application advice enquiry proposal to Cornwall Council is responded to favourably.
Burcombe Haulage Ltd, the owner of the site, has submitted a pre-application advice enquiry to assess the council planning department’s views on the viability of its plans to build up to 20 dwellings on land at Carkeel Landfill Site, Eales Farm, Carkeel.
A pre-application advice enquiry is a paid-for service for potential developers to test the viability of a development before it goes to a full planning application with the planning authority.
The plans would also see a large part of the site given over to form a woodland area.
Montagu Planning, the agent for the applicant, told Cornwall Council: “This pre-application submission sets out the intention of the landowner recognising current business needs and the current housing emergency. It identifies matters of principle for the proposed development taking into account the current policy position locally and nationally prior to investment in detailed reports necessary to support development.
“This site comprises an area roughly 7.1 ha overall located immediately northwest of industrial/commercial development being the Edgcumbe Trade Park and south of individual housing in Carkeel and from which it is separated by an area of scrub.
“The site is in three parts comprising land levelled following landfill operations, an embankment, and an area of open field. The landfill is currently monitored for any harmful gases as part of the earlier landfill permission.
“This pre-application identifies the use of the existing landfill area for the construction of open market housing, with affordable units according to policy and viability and an increase in land fill to raise the level of the site being the embankment and land beyond.
The site has been the subject of multiple applications for different forms of development ranging from residential to industrial in the past, with the majority appearing to be approved but later not actioned within the three year limit while one was withdrawn.
Details relating to the proposed development was also issued with the planning agent adding: “This is pre-application enquiry seeks to establish the suitability of the site to provide housing and further landfill with the intention that, following cessation of filling operations, the land will be fully landscaped and serve to address anticipated Biodiversity Net Gain requirements associated with the dwellings.
“A condition to prevent occupation of housing prior to the completion of landfill would be anticipated. Approximately 5.57ha will be the basis of the filling operation with the balance, approximately 1.53 ha, given over to residential development.”
The plans can be viewed using reference PA26/00069 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.