CORNWALL’S tourism landscape is set for change as new holiday park operator Evergreen Escapes Group prepares to complete a multi-million-pound deal to acquire two established Cornish holiday parks from Hoburne Holidays.
The parks, formerly known as Hoburne Doublebois and Hoburne St Mabyn, will be rebranded as Doublebois Lodge Escape and St Mabyn Lodge Escape, marking a new chapter for two well-known holiday destinations in the heart of Cornwall. The acquisition is due to complete on February 12.
Evergreen Escapes has ambitious plans for both sites, promising significant investment in high-quality lodge accommodation and upgraded facilities designed to appeal to modern holidaymakers and lodge owners seeking space, tranquillity and a closer connection to Cornwall’s countryside.
Geoff Cowley, chief executive of Evergreen Escapes Group, said the Cornish parks fit perfectly with the company’s vision.
“With our planned investment and development plans in place, Doublebois and St Mabyn will truly bring to life the ‘escape the urban’ ethos at the heart of our brand,” he said. “Both parks have benefitted from years of outstanding stewardship by Hoburne, and we’re proud to build on that legacy with enhancements that will further elevate the guest experience.”
Hoburne Holidays chief executive Jim Forward said the decision marked the end of an era for the company’s Cornish portfolio, but opened new opportunities elsewhere
“Doublebois and St Mabyn have provided tranquil experiences for thousands of holidaymakers over the years,” he said. “While we’ll be sad to see them leave the Hoburne family, we’re confident they’re in very safe hands.”
Evergreen confirmed it will be business as usual for staff, guests and owners, with all existing employees offered the opportunity to continue their roles under the new ownership.
The Cornwall acquisition is the latest step in Evergreen Escapes’ plan to build a portfolio of 15 to 20 aspirational holiday parks and leisure resorts over the next five years.
