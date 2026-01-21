EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
KFC and Kwik fit could come to Saltash
PROPOSALS for the arrival of a KFC drive-thru restaurant and a drive-thru Costa coffee outlet are one step closer to reality after Cornwall Council responded positively to a pre-application advice enquiry request.
Travelodge Hotels is behind the proposals adjacent to its Carkeel hotel.
In a letter to the council, the planning agent stated: “We have been instructed by our client, Travelodge Hotels Limited (Travelodge) to submit a request for pre-application advice for the proposed development of a fast food drive-thru, coffee drivethru, and a car servicing / MOT workshop at Travelodge, Callington Rd, Saltash PL12 6LD.
“The site is approximately 0.7 hectares and is located off the A388 and currently comprises of land located to the south of the wider Travelodge site. The broader site comprises of a Travelodge Hotel, service area (currently occupied by Burger King and Subway), petrol filling station (PFS), with car wash and ancillary shop, and a Cree Trees Nursery building. To the east of the site lies Tamar View Industrial Estate and to the south lies Forge Lane Moorlands Trading Estate.
“The Site is located within the TC1 (Development at Carkeel) boundary as defined within the Saltash Neighbourhood Development Plan. The site is located adjacent to Broadmoor Urban Extension, allocated for residential development within the Development Plan.”
The plans which were subject to the council’s scrutiny would include a KFC branded fast food drive-thru outlet, a Costa Coffee branded-drive thru and a Kwik fit branded vehicle service and repair shop.
The planning agent added: “The units will be located to the south of the Travelodge Hotel, with the accesses utilising the existing road to the south of the site which connects the existing car park to the A388.
“52 parking spaces will be placed between the drive-thru units, with 12 EV spaces and four accessible spaces provided. A further 17 spaces will be provided for the car servicing / MOT workshop, along with a delivery bay and two accessible spaces, these spaces are self-contained and are accessed separately to the drive-thru units.”
Responding to the advice enquiry, Cornwall Council said they were favourable in principle but warned that the developers might be required to contribute towards highway improvements.
The planning officer told the applicant: “The planning application would likely increase the number of vehicle movements on the local road network. Particularly the Carkeel Roundabout would be impacted. It has previously been determined that the roundabout is forecast to suffer from increased congestion.
“Other nearby proposals have needed to provide financial contributions under the Saltash Town Transport Strategy, towards road upgrades. National Highways have not been consulted on this application for pre-application advice. The applicant is advised that a contribution may be required relating to local highway upgrades.
“The council's Highways team have not been consulted and their views will also be integral to the acceptability of the scheme and the safety of the access. Any full application need to ensure that the appropriate level of parking is provided in accordance with the Council's standards.”
Concluding, the council added: “This application is for three buildings on a parcel of land adjacent the Carkeel roundabout in Saltash containing a KFC with drive thru, a Costa with drive thru and a Kwik Fit.
“The Saltash NDP indicates that proposals in this area will be supported where they contain restaurants, leisure and industrial uses. The proposal would appear consistent with the plan in this respect.
“However, national and local policy requires a sequential test to be passed. Any full application would need to be accompanied by a sequential test and retail impact assessment. It will also be subject to further consultation with National Highways and the Council's Highways Officer, as there is likely to be an impact on the Carkeel Roundabout. Further information is required with any full submission made and this has been outlined in this letter.”
Pallace bar to become a flat, café and shop
A CLOSED pub in Polperro is set to become a flat, a café and a shop after plans to change the use of the building has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr B Davies submitted a planning application to the council seeking a change of use for the Pallace in Polperro from a drinking establishment to a flat in addition to a change of use from a distillery and shop to a cafe and shop.
He told Cornwall Council that while the conversion of the building to a bar had gone ahead, it had not been financially viable and added that the installation of a distillery previously approved had not gone ahead due to high financial costs in doing so.
He added that changing the bar to a shop had the potential to retain the level of employment currently offered by the bar with the scope for serving food and drink, arguing that this in turn would boost the local economy through the amenity to local tourism and job creation.
Lansallos Parish Council said in response: “As per the neighbourhood plan the residential use should be for residential use only.”
Cornwall Council approved the application subject to a number of conditions.
Among the conditions stipulated as part of the council approving the planning application was a ban on the property being used as a second home or holiday let, in agreement with the parish council.
Other conditions related to the management of flood risk.
