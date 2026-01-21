AUCTIONEERS are highlighting what they describe as a “rare opportunity” to acquire a substantial commercial property on more than half a hectare near St Austell.
The Communication Centre, located on Par Moor Road in Par, is being offered with a freehold guide price of £300,000 to £350,000 in the first auction of 2026 by Clive Emson Auctioneers.
The online auction is due to conclude on Wednesday, February 11, with bidding opening 48 hours earlier.
Set on a site extending to around 0.54 hectares (1.34 acres), the property includes a mix of offices, warehouses and storage space, along with parking to the front and a large area of hardstanding at the rear. The net internal area totals approximately 2,283 square metres (24,576 square feet).
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said the property offered significant flexibility. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a large, versatile commercial unit in an established trading position about three miles east of St Austell,” he said. He added that, subject to the necessary consents, the site may also present future potential for alternative uses, including residential development.
Elsewhere in Cornwall, a three-storey commercial unit in Pike Street, Liskeard, is being offered with a freehold guide of £47,500 plus. The town centre property could provide scope for residential conversion of the upper floors, subject to planning approval.
A separate one-bedroom flat in the same street is also going under the hammer with a leasehold guide of £45,000 plus, with the remainder of a 999-year lease dating from December 2006.
Cornwall Council has also instructed the sale of several parcels of land, including a small freehold plot in Castle View Street, St Stephens, Saltash, with a guide price of £1,500 plus, while a further strip of freehold land on Mount Road in Par is also being offered with a nil reserve.
