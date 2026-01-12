THERE were big crowds for the Children’s Fireworks at 6pm, as well as the midnight display, that I watched in Looe to see in the New Year. It just shows what communities can provide by organizing, funding and helping steward the event.
Thanks to the Looe Harbour Commissioners for allowing the Banjo Pier to be used as a safe launch site - and East Looe Town Trust for excluding people from the beach to keep everyone safe.
With good viewing points all around the town, Christmas lights and decorations, plenty of parking, and pubs cafes and shops providing refreshments between shows, it was a fitting end to the year.
As usual, there were lots of people in fancy dress, with the prize winning entry a group dressed as Polperro Roadworks team. I have sent the photo to “Wales and West Utilities”, who were renewing the gas pipes, and “Core Highways”, who provide their traffic management services, to show them how they have become the laughing stock of the town because of their unreliable equipment, which kept breaking down, causing huge disruption.
They were photographed outside one of the pubs which was having one of their last busy nights until Easter. I recently had a chat with a pub landlord, who explained that he was very concerned about his escalating costs. His wages bill is over £250,000 per year as he employs 20 local people all year round, which rises to over 30 in the summer season.
For students and young people, it is an opportunity to earn a little money of their own. However, he was concerned that, in her November budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a scale back in business rate discounts and announced that there would be no discount at all from April.
This would increase his payments from £12,000 per year to £18,000 after April and potentially up to £40,000 per year. He was committed to keeping his business going, for him it’s a lifestyle choice, but this threat came on top of the extra employers National Insurance charges, as well as energy and wholesale food and drink costs which are all rising.
Last week the Labour government announced a climbdown on forthcoming increases to the business rates bills faced by pubs in England. Treasury officials say they have recognised the financial difficulties facing many pubs. Whilst some landlords have banned MPs because of the increases, the landlord I had spoken to said he would welcome them, so he can explain to them the challenges which he, and others in the hospitality industry, face. At the moment it is unclear if the changes will extend to other hospitality businesses as trade groups have called for.
Whilst Labour might say they have listened, this change in policy comes soon after the change to proposals for Agricultural Inheritance tax, benefits and winter fuel policies. It’s a pity they don’t look at the implications of these changes before they announce them, rather than creating worry and alarm amongst businesses and residents.
