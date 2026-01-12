Last week the Labour government announced a climbdown on forthcoming increases to the business rates bills faced by pubs in England. Treasury officials say they have recognised the financial difficulties facing many pubs. Whilst some landlords have banned MPs because of the increases, the landlord I had spoken to said he would welcome them, so he can explain to them the challenges which he, and others in the hospitality industry, face. At the moment it is unclear if the changes will extend to other hospitality businesses as trade groups have called for.