Eglosvelyon: Eglos – Church , Melyon – personal name
what3words - ///shunning.fools.passion
Eglosvelyan yw an dreveglos brassa yn konna tir Lysardh. An poblans yw moy ages diw vil, ha dewblek yn havweyth.
Yma dhe Eglos Velyan diw eglos ha chapel. Yma diw ostel gooth, an dhiw gans morgolok splann. Dew tavern yn kres an dreveglos a wra proffya ostyans ynwedh.
An tavernow a brof dewisow kooth yn diwosow ha boos, ha’n gwariow tavern usys yw gwariyes gans an deythiogyon. An Tavern Koth a wra ostya para an gwari Kernewek, Euchre. Yma “Yeth an Werin” treweythyow ha stevel diblans yw gwithys rag kernewegoryon dhe guntel ha kewsel y’ga yeth aga honan.
An klubow krycket ha pell droos yw a skwir ughel, an dhew. Attendyes yn ta yw an fer bledhynnyek ha’n diskwedhyans lowarth. Hag yma an strifwerth rag alusen ow tos ha bos hengov.
Mullion is the largest village on the Lizard peninsula. The population is over 2,000, double in the summer.
Mullion has two churches and a chapel. There are two excellent hotels both with a splendid sea view. Two pubs in the village centre also have accommodation.
The pubs offer excellent choices in drinks and food and the usual pub games are played by the locals. The Old Inn has a team that plays the more Cornish game of Euchre. There is an occasional “Yeth an Werin” where a room is put aside for Cornish speakers to gather and chat in their own language.
The cricket and football clubs are both of a high standard. An annual fete and a horticultural show are well attended. The charity auction in the summer is becoming a tradition.
• An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com
