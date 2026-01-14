FREE car parks located at a number of beauty spots and public amenities in Cornwall could soon start charging under plans unveiled by Cornwall Council.
The authority is seeking to amend the parking order which dictates where it can charge for parking as it bids to raise more money and as part of the process has launched a consultation where residents can have their say.
Among the locations that will see parking charges introduced are car parks adjoining the former railway line which is now the multi-use trail known as the Camel Trail at Scarlett’s Well, Wenfordbridge, Helland and Poley’s Bridge.
Elsewhere, Kit Hill in Callington, which was gifted to the people of Cornwall by King Charles III in 1985 to celebrate the birth of Prince William will also see the introduction of parking charges if the proposals go ahead.
A number of locations across Cornwall could also see parking charges introduced. Among them are Fairground in Helston, Hamley’s Corner in Par, Howell’s Bridge, Pensilva, St Andrew’s Pond in Par, Tideford, Viewing Point North in Widemouth and Thanckes Park, Torpoint.
As well as introducing charging to a number of car parks across the Duchy, Cornwall Council is also seeking to introduce motorhome charges to some of its car parks.
The car parks affected are Link Road in Padstow, Watergate Bay, Trenwith in St Ives, Wheal Leisure in Perranporth, Main in Fowey, Marazion Station, Gyllyngvase Coach Park in Falmouth, Seaton Bridge, Cattle Market in Launceston and Victoria Square in Bodmin.
Price increases to the remainder of Cornwall’s car parks could also soon be on the way. In the proposals, Cornwall Council is also seeking to vary the parking charges in all their chargeable car parks to increase them in line with inflation or by specific amounts to ‘support traffic management’.
There will also be a removal of the two-to-three-hour parking tariff in all long stay car parks while there will also be changes to some of the existing car parks.
In the parking order, Cornwall Council is hoping to convert car parks at Tolcarne Road in Newquay and Trengrouse Way car park in Helston to long stay car parks, while Cattle Market car park in Liskeard would become a short stay car park.
Elsewhere, Broadsyard, Downderry would be removed from the parking order and Commercial Road in Hayle would see the introduction of a motorhome prohibition.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall Council is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to take part in a public consultation on proposed amendments to the Off Street Parking Order. These initiatives aim to ensure our parking assets are managed effectively and in alignment with wider traffic management objectives, including improving road safety, reducing congestion, and supporting sustainable transport.
“Your feedback will help shape how parking managed in your community, ensuring it meets the needs of local communities while supporting Cornwall’s environmental and economic goals.”
The full proposals and how to respond to the consultation can be seen at www.letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/off-street-parking-order-2026.
