National Trust area ranger at Godrevy, Nick Holden, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be continuing the B-Lines partnership work with Buglife. It is inspiring to work with such a knowledgeable and dedicated organisation. Working together with local landowners, schools and volunteers has delivered great results in our grasslands, enhancing species richness and increasing habitats for specialist bees that are under threat in the landscape. We are committed to continue this successful project long into the future so that incredible species such as the Red Bartsia Bee may expand their range on the Cornish Coast.”