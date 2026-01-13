THE Lost Gardens of Heligan are set to host their first ever Global Pasty Championships on Saturday, February 28, a day dedicated to the world’s favourite hand-crimped creation.
Taking place on the Saturday before St Piran’s Day, this new event brings together bakers, families and food lovers from Cornwall and beyond for a joyful celebration of pasty-making, music and Cornish pride.
Heligan are searching for the ultimate pasty champions across a range of categories, from traditional Cornish recipes to creative global twists.
The event is open to both professionals and home bakers, while junior categories are available (children can enter with an adult and even use treasured family recipes).
The Cornish Pasty Association will be there on the day with the return of the World’s Fastest Crimper competition, kids pasty making and also special appearances from Mr and Mrs Pasty.
Pasty makers and bakers will be pledging pasty sales to the Cornish Pasty Community Fund, raising funds to help kids cook in schools.
The Global Pasty Championships will mark the finale to Cornish Pasty Week, an annual celebration of Cornwall’s iconic foodstuff which kicks-off on February 23.
Beyond the competition, visitors can enjoy live entertainment and Cornish music throughout the day, workshops and demonstrations celebrating the art of pasty-making, food and drink from Heligan’s own kitchens and local producers.
Whether a seasoned baker, a proud Cornish foodie, or simply love a good oggy, the event promises plenty of pasty-themed fun, flavour and community spirit.
Heligan is the spiritual home of the Cornish pasty, with the earliest known written recipe dating back to 1764, when a mutton pasty was recorded in a letter to Heligan’s squire, John Tremayne.
For more information on the event, visit: www.heligan.com/events/events-at-heligan/global-pasty-championships/
