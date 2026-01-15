TWO senior Cornwall councillors have spoken out against proposals to introduce new parking charges in car parks across their areas, warning that the plans risk penalising local residents and undermining access to valued community spaces.
Cornwall Council is currently consulting on wide-ranging changes to its off-street parking order, including the introduction of charges at a number of car parks that are currently free to use, as well as winter charges at several popular coastal locations.
The authority says the proposals are intended to ensure parking assets are “managed effectively” and to support wider traffic management objectives.
Among the most controversial suggestions is the introduction of a £2 all-day charge at Kit Hill Country Park, near Callington. The popular site, used extensively by walkers and dog owners, was gifted to the people of Cornwall by King Charles when he was Duke of Cornwall.
Strongly opposing the move is Andrew Long, the Mebyon Kernow councillor for Callington and St Dominic. He said the council should not be treating Kit Hill as a source of revenue.
“This park belongs to the Cornish people and cannot be used as a ‘cash cow’ by Cornwall Council,” he said. “It’s one of the few open, free-to-use areas left where people can enjoy the countryside without cost. I will be pressing the portfolio holder and officers to think again on this.”
Concerns have also been raised nearby in Tideford, where plans are being considered to introduce charges at a currently free village car park. Labour councillor Kate Ewert (St Germans and Rame Peninsula) said she does not believe the site is suitable for charging, particularly given its condition and importance to local residents.
“Many people won’t realise the Tideford car park is owned by Cornwall Council,” she said. “It isn’t particularly well maintained, there are no designated parking spaces, and most importantly it is free. That is incredibly important for the village, especially as there are ongoing parking problems along Church Road.”
Cllr Ewert added if charges were introduced, she would expect to see significant improvements to the car park and the introduction of a residents’ parking scheme. She said she has already raised her concerns with the transport portfolio holder, Dan Rogerson, but has yet to receive a response.
The proposed changes form part of a wider review of council-run car parks across Cornwall. Plans include introducing winter charges at sites in Newquay, Perranporth, St Agnes, Falmouth, Fowey and Seaton, as well as new charges at currently free rural and village car parks including Kit Hill, Tideford, Pensilva and Wenfordbridge.
Cornwall Council is also proposing to expand overnight motorhome parking following a successful trial in Bude, alongside increases to existing parking tariffs and changes to long-stay arrangements in some towns.
Cllr Rogerson said the proposals are at an early stage and urged residents to take part in the consultation, a point echoed by both Cllrs Long and Ewert.
Residents can give their views by taking part in the consultation which runs until Wednesday, February 4. To take part visit letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/off-street-parking-order-2026
