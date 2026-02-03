A CLEAR and ambitious vision has been set out for the future following the formal adoption of the Torpoint Neighbourhood Plan, a document shaped by more than a decade of community input and strongly backed by local residents.
The milestone was marked when mayor Cllr Julie Martin hosted a celebratory event at the council chambers to thank everyone involved in developing the plan.
Neighbourhood Plans carry statutory weight and help guide planning decisions on development, buildings and infrastructure at a local level. Work on Torpoint’s plan began in March 2015, with public consultation events held in 2015 and 2017, followed by further engagement and updates in 2023. After a Regulation 14 consultation and amendments, the final Regulation 16 consultation took place in January 2025.
The plan was then put to a public referendum in October 2025, where more than 88 per cent of voters supported its adoption.
Cllr Martin said: “This plan is the result of 11 years of dedication and hard work and shows the strength of partnership between the community, the town council and Cornwall Council. Together, we have created a framework that will help shape Torpoint’s future up to 2030."
The Neighbourhood Plan builds on ‘A Vision for Torpoint’, adopted in 2016, which highlighted the need to improve civic pride, accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability. While not all aspirations can be delivered through planning policy alone, the plan looks to offer clear guidance for development proposals in line with the Cornwall Local Plan.
Housing is a key focus. Torpoint has seen very limited growth since 2000 and the plan aims to address this through the Northern Fringe allocation — increasing housing supply, including affordable homes, while improving the overall mix and quality of housing in the town.
Community priorities were reflected through consultation. More than a third of respondents highlighted poor or insufficient play equipment, while 79 per cent said they would like to see a public swimming pool. Other concerns included recycling facilities, library provision, adult learning and training opportunities, affordable housing, and improved arts and culture.
Health and wellbeing feature prominently, with policies promoting walking and cycling links, protecting green spaces and encouraging healthier lifestyles. Education and employment policies focus on retaining skilled residents, improving wages and creating higher-value job opportunities to tackle deprivation and outward commuting.
Regeneration of the town centre and waterfront is another major theme. The plan sets out a vision for Torpoint’s waterfront as a defining asset, better linked to a revitalised Fore Street, new public spaces and improved pedestrian routes. Enhancements to Thanckes Park, Cambridge Field and town square aim to support events, markets and community life, while strengthening Torpoint’s role as the gateway to the Rame Peninsula.
Looking to 2030, the plan paints a picture of a confident, well-connected and distinctly Cornish town. Cllr Martin added: “This plan gives us a clear, community-backed framework to guide decisions and ensure Torpoint continues to thrive for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”
Copies of the plan are available from the town council offices or online at www.torpointplan.org.uk
