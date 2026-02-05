YOUNGSTERS from Saltash Rugby Club took centre stage on Wednesday evening (January 4) as hundreds gathered at Burraton Park to protest against proposals to build a new Aldi supermarket on the very fields where the club’s youth teams train and play.
Armed with placards and backed by parents, coaches and residents, the children led the demonstration with confidence and clarity. As traffic passed along Callington Road, drivers repeatedly sounded their horns in support, drawing cheers from the crowd and turning the protest into a highly visible show of local opposition.
The scale of the turnout, following a packed public consultation at the rugby club the previous week, underlined the depth of feeling in Saltash. While many residents say they are not opposed to Aldi opening a store in the town, there is a strong consensus that Burraton Park is the wrong location.
Youth coach Geoff Thompson, one of the organisers of the protest, said the message being sent by the young players was unmistakable.
“You don’t get more powerful or authentic than the children coming up here fighting for their green space,” he said. “This sends a very clear message to Aldi, Cornwall Council and Saltash Town Council that a supermarket on this green space is not wanted.”
He added: “This is where the kids play, where they train, where they learn, develop and grow as human beings. These kids haven’t been able to train on grass for eight weeks because this land has been earmarked for development. That’s absolutely disgusting.”
Mr Thompson also accused Aldi of contradicting its public image by targeting greenfield land used by young people.
“For Aldi to sponsor the Olympics and promote health and wellbeing, then take away this green space from children, is hugely hypocritical,” he said.
Residents have warned the loss of Burraton Park would remove a vital green lung for the town, used not just by the rugby club but by walkers, families and those seeking outdoor space for wellbeing. Several protesters said allowing development on the site could set a dangerous precedent, opening the door to further building on undeveloped land around Saltash.
Concerns have been raised about the impact on the town centre. Many fear a large out-of-town supermarket could divert trade away from independent shops already battling rising costs and declining footfall.
The land is currently owned by Cornwall Council and Aldi has confirmed it is in the process of purchasing the site. No formal planning application has yet been submitted, but the reaction from the community suggests any proposal will be fiercely contested.
Aldi’s consultation process closed on Wednesday (February 4), following both online submissions and a public exhibition held at Saltash Rugby Club on January 28.
The supermarket giant says the scheme would represent a £10-million investment, creating around 40 new local jobs paid at industry-leading rates. Plans include a modern store with more than 100 free parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points and landscaped surroundings, with access from Callington Road.
Elliott Saunders, real estate director at Aldi, said the company was listening to local feedback.
“We are grateful to everyone who attended our public exhibition or participated in our online consultation,” he said. “We are reviewing the feedback and will continue engagement with Saltash RFC, Cornwall Council and other key stakeholders. We will keep local people updated as our plans progress.”
Organisers said the demonstration marked just one stage in a longer campaign. With Aldi’s consultation now closed and no planning application yet submitted, residents, the rugby club and local campaigners say they will continue to scrutinise the proposals closely and make their objections known at every stage of the planning process.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.