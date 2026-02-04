YOUNG players from Saltash Rugby Club’s youth section will be at the forefront of a protest this evening as opposition grows to proposals for a new Aldi supermarket in the town.
The demonstration, which starts at 6pm at Saltash Rugby Club on Moorlands Lane, is being led by youngsters who currently use land at Burraton Park for training and matches.
Families, coaches and local residents are expected to join them to show support and highlight concerns over the proposed development.
Aldi last week outlined its vision for a new community food store, representing a £10-million investment in Saltash. If approved, the supermarket giant says the scheme would create around 40 new local jobs, paid at an industry-leading rate, and provide residents with greater choice and convenience.
While many locals say they do not object to Aldi opening a store in Saltash, opposition has focused on the location of the proposed site. Burraton Park is currently valued as a green open space for residents and is used as a training and playing area for young players from Saltash Rugby Club, particularly its youth section.
Campaigners argue that building on the land would result in the loss of important recreational space and could have a long-term impact on grassroots sport in the town.
Those taking part are calling on planners and the developer to reconsider the site and explore alternative locations for the supermarket, saying any new development should strike a balance between economic investment and protecting community assets.
