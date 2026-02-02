SALTASH has become the latest Cornish town to see changes to its street lighting as Cornwall Council rolls out the next phase of its environmental Street Lighting Initiative.
The move follows similar projects across the county, including Looe, Torpoint and, more recently, Bude and Launceston.
Under the initiative, residential street lights in Saltash will be switched off between midnight and 5am from Sunday to Thursday, while Friday and Saturday nights will see the lights ultra-dimmed rather than fully switched off. Main roads, town centre streets, and areas with higher late-night activity will either remain illuminated or have their lighting carefully reduced to ensure public safety.
Amy Looker, highways technology manager at Cornwall Council, explained: “We have undertaken a careful selection process, including liaison with the local police, to identify the most appropriate streetlights to switch off. We are confident that, in time, this approach will be seen as the norm.
“Parish councils play a key role in supporting this initiative and can help relay requests for lights to be switched back on in exceptional circumstances, or for further lights to be dimmed.”
The scheme is part of Cornwall Council’s wider environmental strategy, designed to cut carbon emissions, reduce light pollution and protect nocturnal wildlife. According to council data, street lighting accounts for nearly 30 per cent of total carbon emissions in some areas, making the initiative an important step toward sustainability.
More than 16,000 street lights across Cornwall have already been dimmed or turned off under earlier phases of the programme.
The council emphasises public safety remains a top priority. Risk assessments have been carried out for all locations, with CCTV areas, traffic signal junctions, pedestrian crossings and emergency service buildings remaining fully lit or dimmed as appropriate.
Residents can provide feedback on any concerns regarding safety or accessibility - and requests can be submitted to [email protected]
