PLATFORM shoes, flared trousers and glam rock glitter are set to make a comeback in Saltash as town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock prepares to host a second charity quiz night.
Riding high on the popularity of January’s 80s quiz, which drew 12 teams and raised £500 for the mayor’s charities – Saltash Youth Network and the Memory Box – Cllr Bullock has confirmed another themed night is on the way – this time celebrating the 1970s.
The retro-inspired quiz promises a bigger dose of nostalgia, colourful costumes and community fun.
The first quiz, held on January 17, proved a hit with competitors and spectators alike. The evening featured a lively fancy dress competition, won by Saltash’s mace bearer Darren Stanlick with his eye-catching Adam Ant costume, while a creative “make your own Morph” challenge also went down well, producing some impressive entries.
Buoyed by the response, Cllr Bullock said she was delighted to bring the quiz back due to popular demand, this time with a full-on 1970s theme that invites residents to embrace the spirit of the decade.
“A big thanks to all who came to support the January event,” said Cllr Bullock. “Due to popular demand, I intend to host another quiz in April.”
The charity quiz will take place on Saturday, February 21 at Isambard House, with doors opening at 6.45pm. Quiz-goers are being encouraged to go all out with their outfits, with a prize on offer for the best 70s fancy dress, meaning flares, wigs and platform shoes are very much encouraged.
Teams can book in advance via Eventbrite, a link is available through the town council’s social media channels, with a minimum £5 donation per person, payable in cash on the door. A raffle will also be held on the night and participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.
