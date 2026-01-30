HUNDREDS of residents packed into Saltash Rugby Club as fierce opposition emerged to plans for a new Aldi supermarket on a greenfield site on the edge of the town.
The public consultation, held on Wednesday (January 28), saw the discount supermarket giant unveil proposals for land off Callington Road, adjacent to the rugby club.
The scale of the turnout, however, underlined the depth of feeling locally, with many residents arriving determined to challenge what they see as a development that could permanently alter the character of Saltash.
Aldi says the scheme would represent an investment of around £10-million and could create approximately 40 local jobs. Plans include a modern supermarket with more than 100 free parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points and landscaped surroundings, with vehicle and pedestrian access directly from Callington Road.
But despite the promised economic benefits, concerns dominated the event. Traffic was the most frequently raised issue, with residents warning that Callington Road already struggles with congestion, particularly at peak times. Many questioned how the existing road network could cope with additional vehicle movements and raised safety fears over increased traffic mixing with pedestrians accessing the site.
Environmental objections were also prominent. Residents voiced anger at the proposed loss of greenfield land, arguing that the site provides much-needed open space for recreation, fresh air and wellbeing. Some warned the development would undermine efforts to tackle climate change, while others feared it could open the door to further building on undeveloped land around the town.
The potential impact on Saltash town centre was another flashpoint. Several attendees said the supermarket could draw trade away from independent retailers and existing shops already struggling with declining footfall.
The land is currently owned by Cornwall Council, and Aldi confirmed it is in the process of purchasing the site. While no planning application has yet been submitted, the consultation made clear that any future proposal is likely to face intense scrutiny from a community determined to protect what it sees as a vital local asset.
A peaceful protest is planned for next Wednesday (February 4), the final day of the online consultation, with residents set to gather outside Saltash Rugby Club between 6pm and 7pm.
Community concerns were echoed online by Natalie Davey, who highlighted the impact on young people, saying: “This pitch is not just grass and goalposts, it is the heart of our youth development, a safe space for our children and a cornerstone of our community. Losing it would have a huge and lasting impact on our kids, their futures and the strength of Saltash as a whole.”
Local resident Barry Brooking also delivered a strongly worded warning about the wider consequences of the development, saying: “I have no objection to a council reducing its debt or a supermarket making a profit, but when a development harms the physical and mental health of a community it crosses into greed.
“Burraton Field is wholly unsuitable for a supermarket. The development would result in the loss of valuable green space used for fresh air and recreation. It would also damage town centre shops already struggling with reduced footfall. With four supermarkets within 400 yards, another is unnecessary.”
Others commenting on Cornish Times social media said they would welcome an Aldi in Saltash, but not on the proposed site.
Responding to the reaction, Aldi’s real estate director Elliott Saunders said: “We are grateful to everyone who attended our public exhibition or has participated in our online consultation. We are reviewing the feedback and will be continuing engagement with Saltash RFC, Cornwall Council and other key stakeholders. We will keep local people updated as our plans progress.”
People can view the plans at aldiconsultation.co.uk/saltash and have until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 4, to submit feedback.
