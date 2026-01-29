VETERANS Regroup has announced a major expansion of its multi-agency Armed Forces Hubs, increasing the network to eight locations across Cornwall in a move designed to strengthen joined-up support for the county’s Armed Forces community.
The hubs are now operating in Penzance, Newquay, Redruth, Helston, Liskeard, Launceston, Truro and Penryn. The addition of the three newest hubs in Launceston, Truro and Penryn marks a significant milestone for the project, extending its reach into more communities and responding to growing demand for accessible, localised support.
The aim is to ensure veterans, serving personnel, reservists and their families can access help closer to home, without the need to travel long distances or navigate complex referral systems.
The Armed Forces Hubs are delivered through multi-agency partnerships involving more than 30 statutory, voluntary, third-sector and military organisations. These partners work together as part of an integrated network, sharing expertise and co-ordinating services to provide effective, timely support.
Strategic and operational decisions are made collectively, ensuring services are shaped by local need and experience. This collaborative approach is reinforced through quarterly Armed Forces steering meetings, which bring all participating organisations together to review progress and address emerging challenges.
Each hub offers a welcoming and informal space where members of the Armed Forces community can drop in, enjoy free refreshments and speak directly with multiple support organisations in one visit. This model is designed to reduce barriers to support, cut down waiting times and avoid the need for repeated signposting between agencies. It also helps tackle issues such as social isolation by creating opportunities for people to connect with others who share similar experiences.
A wide range of support is available through the hubs. Organisations involved include MOD Veterans UK, providing advice on pensions, compensation and medals; NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly’s Op Courage service, offering mental health support; Cornwall Council, delivering housing advice; and the Department for Work and Pensions, supporting employment and benefits.
Additional help is provided with budgeting and debt, access to dental care for veterans, education and training opportunities, substance misuse support, energy advice, and social and respite activities.
The project also plans to run regular employer fairs across Cornwall to help members of the Armed Forces community into work and is inviting local employers to express an interest in taking part.
The hubs have been visited and supported by Cornwall’s Members of Parliament, along with senior representatives from the Armed Forces community, highlighting strong cross-party and sector backing for the initiative.
There are an estimated 39,000 veterans living in Cornwall, and when their families are included, the Armed Forces community makes up around 10 per cent of the county’s population. Many face challenges including mental health issues, housing difficulties, debt, unemployment and social isolation, which organisers say are best addressed through co-ordinated, multi-agency working.
Jane Jiwa, projects director at Veterans Regroup, said the expansion marked “a significant milestone for the project,” adding: “The strength of our Armed Forces Hubs lies in collaboration, with organisations working together and making decisions collectively to improve outcomes for the Armed Forces community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.