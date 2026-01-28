RESIDENTS in and around Callington are being invited to find out more about the next phase of the Redmoor Critical Minerals project, as Cornwall Resources Limited (CRL) hosts a Community Open Day next month.
The event will take place on Monday, February 2, between 4pm and 7pm at the Swingletree, giving local people the opportunity to speak directly with the project team and learn more about future plans at the Redmoor site.
The open day follows a recent announcement that CRL’s parent company has successfully raised £4 million in investment to continue development of the Redmoor project through 2026. The funding will allow the company to move into the next stage of its feasibility studies, including additional drilling aimed at improving understanding of the site’s mineral potential.
The Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper project near Kelly Bray, is considered a significant source of critical minerals, including tungsten, tin and copper. Plans for 2026 include a new drilling programme across both currently permitted areas and proposed new sites, with the aim of further defining the scale and quality of the underground resources.
CRL says it will continue its programme of community engagement and environmental monitoring as the project progresses, collecting key data to support future development while ensuring potential impacts are fully understood. The company also plans to expand its workforce, creating additional highly skilled and well-paid jobs within the local area.
Drilling on Pads 1 and 2 was completed in November 2025, while work on Pad 3 took place between September and December 2026. Cornwall Council has since agreed to pause permissions on Pads 3 and 4, allowing CRL’s existing planning consent for those pads to be carried forward into the next phase of the project.
As a result, the company intends to recommence drilling on Pads 3 and 4 in the near term, subject to ongoing regulatory and environmental requirements.
CRL says the Community Open Day is designed to ensure transparency and provide residents with clear information about what to expect as the Redmoor project continues to develop, while giving the local community a chance to ask questions and share feedback directly with the team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.