NEW youth hubs will be created in three Cornish towns to help disadvantaged young people find education, training and employment opportunities.
The move is part of a new pilot delivered by Cornwall Council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The hubs are set to spring up in St Austell, Liskeard and Pool to help 16 to 24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET) and who receive Universal Credit.
They are designed to provide young people with access to a wide range of coordinated support services, helping them overcome barriers to employment and progress into sustainable education, training or work opportunities.
They will bring together services focused on skills development and training, mental health support, housing advice and employer engagement.
Participants will also be supported to access employment pathways such as work experience placements and volunteering opportunities, helping them build confidence, experience and employability skills.
The aim is for all three hubs to be up and running by the end of February this year.
Cllr Hilary Frank, cabinet member for children, schools and families at Cornwall Council, said: “This project provides further evidence of the council’s commitment to supporting 16 to 24 year olds who are NEET.
“As a pilot, it will help demonstrate the value of offering young people engagement support alongside targeted services such as mental health and housing support. By integrating these services, we are more likely to help young people move into sustained opportunities in education, training and employment.”
The pilot will be closely monitored to assess its impact and inform future approaches to supporting young people across Cornwall.
Meanwhile, the council has also announced that its YEP project (Youth Engagement Project) will continue to be funded until the end of August 2026 – beyond the end of UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) funding in March 2026.
YEP supports 16 to 24-year-olds who are NEET, or at risk of NEET, helping them take positive steps towards education, training and employment.
The project offers one-to-one support with employability and life skills, alongside access to courses, work experience and volunteering opportunities, helping young people build confidence and independence. The council work with community-based partners who support youngsters to build confidence, resilience, and skills, as well as helping to plan their futures.
YEP also offers tailored support for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Social Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH).
Since launching in 2023, YEP and its partners such as Pentreath, Plymouth Argyle Community Trust, Carefree, Pluss and Real Ideas have supported more than 1,750 young people.
Michael Anderton, youth engagement lead for Cornwall Council, said: “The decision to continue the project reflects our commitment to providing essential support to young people who need it most. By helping them build confidence, independence and skills, we are giving them the best possible chance to move forward into education, training or employment.”
For further information about the Youth Engagement Project, contact the YEP Team on 01872 324602 or [email protected]
