A giant slip and slide, which was refused planning permission by Cornwall Council last year, has been approved on appeal.
The four-lane Kernow Slide, near Cardinham Woods outside Bodmin, will now reopen in May.
Residents of a quiet hamlet near the slide’s location objected last year after the 145-metre water slide opened for business despite being refused planning permission, while business owner James Lance appealed the decision.
A number of people living in Little Downs believe the slide is in completely the wrong area. They said it creates noise in an idyllic setting renowned for being peaceful and is on a narrow road with the attraction’s entrance on a dangerous bend.
Cornwall Council’s planning department refused permission for the slide last February, stating the attraction was in “an unsuitable location which is heavily reliant on a private vehicle and is not accessible by a range of transport modes and fails to protect landscape character.
“The benefits to the tourist economy from the scheme do not outweigh the harm caused through the unsustainability of the location together with the adverse impact upon the rural character and appearance of the area which is within an Area of Great Landscape Value through the introduction of an incongruous man-made structure and erosion of the tranquillity of the landscape”
However, government planning inspector Gwilym Powys Jones has disagreed with the council’s decision and has allowed Kernow Slide “temporary use of land (three years) for the siting of a water slide attraction for up to 70 days annually”.
The inspector said: “In assessing the visual impact of the development and its effect on the character and appearance of the countryside and its attractive landscape, I find the proposal would have a very limited effect on either.
“The appellant seeks a temporary permission. I am conscious that, although now stopped, the use was initially commenced on an unauthorised basis and to that extent a trial run may be considered to have taken place.
“However, there is no clear evidence before me that the use has run to its full potential where its possible impacts could possibly be different, particularly with regard to parking, traffic levels, littering, pollution, noise and disturbance.
“On balance, I consider a permission to be warranted but for a temporary period enabling the council to assess its effects and general management so that it has a more complete picture than at present if an application is eventually made for a permanent permission.”
Cardinham Parish Council had unanimously objected to the plans twice.
An elderly resident said: “The last day of it operating last year was horrendous. We opened all our windows and doors because it was lovely weather, and I sat doing my jigsaw and I thought, ‘I can’t stick this noise – all the shouting and screaming and that’. We had to close everything up.”
Mr Lance, who welcomed the appeal approval, said: “We will be opening on Saturday, May 23 this year. Our booking site will be available from April 1.”
