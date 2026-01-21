PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Roche business applies for licence
A ROCHE based business has submitted an application to the Traffic Commissioner seeking permission to site vehicles and use a property as an ‘operating centre’ from which the vehicles will be based.
S A Udy Ltd, of Oaklands, Cleers, Roche, PL26 8ND has applied to use West Shalimar, Victoria, Roche, Cornwall, PL26 8LT as an operators centre for three goods vehicles.
Owners and occupiers of land near the centres who believe their use and enjoyment of the land will be impacted by the proposals are invited to send representations to both the Traffic Commissioner and the applicant at the listed address within 21 days of January 21, 2026.
More details on this application and how to respond can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Proposals for new puffin crossing
CORNWALL Council has confirmed details of plans to introduce a new puffin crossing at a location near Callington.
The authority has submitted a public notice notifying residents of its intention to introduce a new puffin crossing facility on the A390 at St Ann’s Chapel, next to Starling Lane.
In the announcement, the council added: “This improvement is designed to improve safety for pedestrian across the A390 to the Learning Centre and Primary School.”
Copies of the plans can be inspected during normal office hours at the council’s headquarters in Truro while responses to the proposals can be viewed on the council’s online portal or by post.
The authority added: “Comments of support, objections or any other representations, must be sent in writing, with objections specifying the grounds on which they are made. Any representations must be received no later than February 13, 2026. We value your privacy.”
Further details on how to respond to this application can be found on the public notice portal.
