The applicant told Cornwall Council: “It should be noted that planning reference PA24/04489 relates to a similar application for the removal of the existing car wash and proposed extension to the existing petrol filling station sales building and the creation of an EV charging zone, erection of EV chargers, jet wash bays, sub-station enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet, plant room and associated works at the Morrisons supermarket car park & petrol station. Permission ref. PA24/04489 was approved in March 2025. This application now excludes the proposed development at the petrol station area and primarily focuses on the provision of electric vehicle chargers and jet wash bays.