A MOTION I put forward at Cornwall Council called on the authority to oppose the government’s plans to hike business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.
These industries are hugely significant to Cornwall, providing 49,200 job and career opportunities and generating gross value added of £1.35-billion annually – these are huge figures which provide employment for so many of our residents as well as supporting our primary industries of fishing and farming along the way.
The Chancellor’s latest Budget is poison for these vital sectors. The changes to business rates will see retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, already struggling because of the pinch of increased employer National Insurance contributions and National Minimum Wage from last year, absolutely hammered in April by an increase in annual business rates of more than 50 per cent in some cases.
This is just barmy and not sustainable in any way, shape or form.
My motion asked the leader of Cornwall Councillor to write to the Chancellor and set out fully Cornwall Council’s opposition to these changes, suggesting a range of measures to instead better support these businesses through these difficult times, while also ensuring that we as a council are doing what we can to help those affected prepare for these changes and be aware of the support available to them.
Shortly after I submitted this motion, rumours started swirling that the government was looking to U-turn in some way on this issue. If the government has listened, then this should be welcomed.
But in the meantime, we should be doing all we can to highlight this damaging issue.
To put it bluntly, a pub owner recently contacted me and said: “It’s as though the government are actually trying to kill the pub industry!”
In response to that, my message to the government is: “There won't be any business rates income if there are no businesses!”
I was pleased to see my motion supported by councillors from across the chamber and the vote was passed nearly unanimously with just one Green Party councillor voting against. Now let’s hope the government listens and takes action.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.