“The easiest way to do that is to show people are backing us. Trust me, I’ve been working on this non-stop, especially looking at grants we can apply for, and it’s vitally important we have that local support,” she said. “It’s not about huge donations. When it comes to crowdfunders, they’re often looking at the number of supporters rather than how much each person gives. At the moment, we’ve got a handful of supporters. We need more people on board because every donation makes a difference.